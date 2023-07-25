Goa Challengers reach UTT semifinals despite loss to Bengaluru Smashers
Goa Challengers lost to Bengaluru Smashers in their Ultimate Table Tennis season four tie by a margin of 9-6, but managed to qualify for the semifinals, here on Tuesday.
Despite losing their tie, Goa Challengers qualified for the final four with a total of 36 points, and notwithstanding their win, Bengaluru Smashers will pin their hopes on the outcome of the other ties in the 15-game league round to make it to the semifinals.
The highlight of the night was 237th-ranked Jeet Chandra's splendid win, who produced a superb performance to hand a 2-1 defeat to India's top ranked men's singles paddler at No 62, Harmeet Desai, beating him 11-7, 11-7, 10-11 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.
India's star player and world No. 35 Manika Batra continued her successful run as she blanked T Reeth Rishya 3-0, beating her 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 in the women's singles clash.
Earlier in the tie, the captain of Bengaluru Smashers, Kirill Gerassimenko handed a 2-1 defeat to the former World Championships silver medallist Alvaro Robles, beating the Spanish player 3-11, 11-8, 11-5. In the third match — a mixed doubles contest — Goa Challengers' pair of Robles and Rishya defeated Bengaluru's Batra and Gerassimenko 7-11, 11-8, 11-9 for a 2-1 victory.
Goa Challengers' Thai player and world No. 39 Suthasini Sawettabut then handed a defeat to Bengaluru's world No. 42 Natalia Bajor 7-11, 11-5, 11-7 to seal a spot in the semifinals for her team.
