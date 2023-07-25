Sports News Roundup: Celtics and Brown agree to richest deal in NBA history, reports; World Cup knockout spots within reach for Japan, Spain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Celtics and Brown agree to richest deal in NBA history, reports

Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics that will make the forward the highest paid player in the NBA, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday. The third overall pick in the 2016 draft Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game last season helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Soccer-Australian Indigenous players hit out at 'empty symbolism' at World Cup

Current and former international soccer players from Australia's Indigenous community have criticised the lack of legacy funding targeting First Nations football as the country hosts the Women's World Cup. Australia is co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand, but the signatories said on Tuesday that they saw little evidence of funding to increase Indigenous participation in the A$291 million ($196.98 million) 'Legacy '23' plan to grow the game in the country. The letter, addressed to Football Australia and FIFA, said the "ubiquitous Indigenous culture, symbolism, traditional ceremonies and installations" used at the tournament indicated the "central value" of Indigenous culture to football.

Teenage son of LeBron James in stable condition after cardiac arrest

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California basketball team and was in stable condition, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson. After the incident, which took place on Monday, medical staff treated Bronny James at the scene and took him to a hospital. He was no longer in intensive care, ESPN reported, citing the statement.

Soccer-World Cup knockout spots within reach for Japan, Spain

High-flying Japan and Spain will be eager to build on dominant opening wins in the Women's World Cup by securing knockout berths with a game to spare on Wednesday while Canada face Ireland, needing a victory to ignite their campaign. Japan have advanced to the knockouts in the last three World Cups, winning in 2011 and finishing as runners-up in 2015, and are in control of their own fate after cruising to a 5-0 win over Zambia in their first Group C match.

Soccer-Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand with Wellington win

Forward Sarina Bolden headed the winner as the Philippines spoiled co-hosts New Zealand's party with a stunning 1-0 victory in their Women's World Cup Group A clash on Tuesday. The Philippines lost 2-0 to Switzerland in their opening match and looked to be an easy mark for the Football Ferns, who were coming off their first-ever World Cup win over former champions Norway and looking to book a spot in the last 16.

Soccer-US has room to improve before tough Netherlands match, says Morgan

The United States have only shown a glimpse of their potential and must start "clicking" on the pitch, co-captain Alex Morgan said, as they prepare to face their 2019 final foes the Netherlands in Wellington on Thursday. The Netherlands are out for revenge four years after the Americans beat them 2-0 to lift the trophy and two years after the U.S. knocked them out on penalties in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soccer-Canada ready to match Ireland's physicality at Women's World Cup

Canada might be expecting a physical game from upstart Ireland when they meet on Wednesday in the Women's World Cup, but coach Bev Priestman pointed out her squad is well-known for their physicality as well. "I think (Ireland) do what Canada does and puts their body on the line for their country," Priestman said on the eve of their game in Perth.

Athletics-Cuban high jump king Sotomayor holds onto crown after 30 years

Records are made to broken, world high jump king and international idol Javier Sotomayor said, smiling behind dark glasses as the fierce Caribbean sun beat down on Havana's Pan-American Stadium. At 55 years old, however, the lanky, unassuming Cuban athlete is now celebrating the third decade that his record-breaking 2.45-metres leap over the outdoor high jump bar in Salamanca, Spain, in 1993, remains unmatched.

MLB roundup: Chas McCormick, Astros rally past Rangers

Chas McCormick produced a career-high six RBIs and Yainer Diaz delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning as the host Houston Astros rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday. In the ninth, Diaz followed walks from Kyle Tucker and McCormick with a single to right off Rangers reliever Alex Speas (0-2) to end the game. Tucker walked three times and scored four runs, while Alex Bregman went 3-for-5 for the Astros, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Swimming-Ledecky dominates, Richards leads British one-two at world championships

Katie Ledecky of the United States eased to her 20th gold medal overall at the World Aquatics Championships, powering to a fifth women's 1,500 metres freestyle title after Matthew Richards led a British one-two in the men's 200m freestyle on Tuesday. Seven-times Olympic champion Ledecky went into the race as the firm favourite going over 13 seconds quicker than Italy's Simona Quadarella - the next best - in the heats and was under her world record time after a blistering start to the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)