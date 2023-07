Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers in Ultimate Table Tennis

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra continued her scintillating form as she defeated T Reeth Rishya, who recently stunned World No 28 Lily Zhang, in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday. Manika thumped compatriot Reeth of Goa Challengers 3-0 to register her fourth women's singles victory in season 4, powered by DafaNews, for Bengaluru Smashers.

India's highest-ranked paddler went into attacking mode from the first serve and quickly took a big lead. She then wrapped up the game by 11-4 with a precise backhand. Manika used her reach and attacking powers to win the second game 11-5 and carried forward her momentum to clinch 11-7 victory in the third game as well. Earlier, Bengaluru Smashers' Kirill Gerassimenko defeated the former World Championships silver medallist Alvaro Robles 2-1 in an exciting contest.

Robles began the first game brilliantly and showed immaculate precision to win it by 11-3 before the Kazak paddler made a strong comeback and won the second game 11-8 to force the match into the decider. Kirill was at his very best in the third game as he played ferocious forehands on both flanks to clinch the decider 11-5 and the match. (ANI)

