Left Menu

Argentina forward at Women''s World Cup defends her Ronaldo tattoo

An Argentina forward who has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo wants fans to stop criticizing her for idolizing the Portugal star instead of national hero Lionel Messi.Yamila Rodrguez, who also has a tattoo of the late Argentine great Diego Maradona, took to social media Tuesday at the Womens World Cup to ask fans to back off.Please, thats enough.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:28 IST
Argentina forward at Women''s World Cup defends her Ronaldo tattoo
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

An Argentina forward who has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo wants fans to stop criticizing her for idolizing the Portugal star instead of national hero Lionel Messi.

Yamila Rodríguez, who also has a tattoo of the late Argentine great Diego Maradona, took to social media Tuesday at the Women's World Cup to ask fans to back off.

"Please, that's enough. I'm not doing well. When did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn't say because I'm really going through a tough time," Rodríguez said on her social media channels. "We are not all obliged to only love the players from our country.'' Argentina lost 1-0 to Italy in its opening match at the tournament and next faces South Africa on Friday in Group G. Rodríguez played a few minutes against the Italians.

"Messi is our great captain in the national team, but just because I say that my inspiration and idol is CR7, it doesn't mean I hate Messi," she said.

Rodríguez has said in other occasions she has "the two best players in the world on my left leg."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023