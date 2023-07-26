Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Top seed Donna Vekic upset in Hamburg; Soccer-Messi scores twice as Miami thrash Atlanta 4-0 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Top seed Donna Vekic upset in Hamburg

No. 1 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia was one of several seeded players to fall on Tuesday at the Hamburg European Open, with Australia's Storm Hunter rallying for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 upset victory in the first round in Germany. Vekic committed seven double faults and only saved five of 10 break points in allowing Hunter to advance.

NBA-Celtics and Brown agree to richest deal in NBA history, reports

Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics that will make the forward the highest paid player in the NBA, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday. The third overall pick in the 2016 draft Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game last season helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Soccer-Not anti-Messi: Argentina's Rodriguez defends Ronaldo tattoo

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez has defended herself for having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo inked on her left shin, saying that favouring the Portugal star is not a sign she does not appreciate their World Cup-winning talisman Lionel Messi. The 25-year-old, who also has a tattoo of Argentina great Diego Maradona on her left thigh, said she had been receiving criticism on social media for the tattoo of Ronaldo, Messi's great rival.

Cycling-Lopez provisionally suspended for potential anti-doping rule violation -UCI

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez has been provisionally suspended for a potential anti-doping rule violation, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Tuesday. Lopez, currently of Colombian Team Medellin-EPM, has been notified of a potential violation for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d'Italia in 2022, the UCI said in a statement.

Peace-themed torch unveiled for Paris 2024 Olympics

The design of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch was unveiled on Tuesday, imitating the reflection of the Eiffel Tower on the ruffled surface of the Seine river and conveying a peaceful energy, its designer said. Creator Mathieu Lehanneur said the rounded torch was symmetrical from top to bottom and through 360 degrees, its soft curves representing peacefulness and its symmetry standing for equality between athletes.

Soccer-Norway's Graham Hansen apologises for lashing out at coach

Norway winger Caroline Graham Hansen has apologised for lashing out at coach Hege Riise after being dropped to the bench for Tuesday's scoreless draw with Switzerland at the Women's World Cup. The 28-year-old was brought on as a second-half substitute at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium but the 0-0 draw left the former champions teetering at the exit of the tournament.

Soccer-Messi scores twice as Miami thrash Atlanta 4-0

Lionel Messi scored two first half goals and assisted on another in the second to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 dismantling of Atlanta United and advance to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday. After coming off the bench to score a dramatic game winner in his debut on Friday night, the World Cup champion from Argentina wasted no time in his first start with the MLS side.

Teenage son of LeBron James in stable condition after cardiac arrest

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team and was in stable condition, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a James family statement. The statement said Bronny James was no longer in intensive care at a hospital where he was taken after suffering the cardiac arrest on Monday, ESPN reported.

Soccer-Australia lose Fowler, Luik for Nigeria clash

Australia forward Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik will miss Thursday's Group B clash against Nigeria at Lang Park after suffering mild concussions in training, the team said on Wednesday. The co-hosts are already without their best player, striker Sam Kerr, for the clash because of a calf injury sustained before their opening 1-0 win over Ireland last Thursday.

Athletics-Cuban high jump king Sotomayor holds onto crown after 30 years

Records are made to broken, world high jump king and international idol Javier Sotomayor said, smiling behind dark glasses as the fierce Caribbean sun beat down on Havana's Pan-American Stadium. At 55 years old, however, the lanky, unassuming Cuban athlete is now celebrating the third decade that his record-breaking 2.45-metres leap over the outdoor high jump bar in Salamanca, Spain, in 1993, remains unmatched.

(With inputs from agencies.)