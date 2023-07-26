Left Menu

England batter Harry Brook keen to deny Australia from first overseas Ashes win since 2001

England batter Harry Brook is keen to deny Australia from enjoying their first overseas Ashes win since 2001 in the final Test at The Oval on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:13 IST
England batter Harry Brook keen to deny Australia from first overseas Ashes win since 2001
Harry Brook. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England batter Harry Brook is keen to deny Australia from enjoying their first overseas Ashes win since 2001 in the final Test at The Oval on Thursday. England had to give up on their dream of relaiming the urn once again as rain intervened to rule out majority of the sessions of the final two days of the Test in Manchester.

The weather interuption ensured that the visitors stayed ahead in the series with a slender lead of 2-1. Ahead of the fifth Test, Brook expressed his desire to restrict Australia from winning the Ashes series and keep their barren run on the English soil intact.

"We haven't lost yet.They've only retained it. So, if we win this week, it's a draw isn't it? That would be lovely (to deny Australia a drought-breaking series win). It's not nice drawing is it, but it would be lovely to not give them that privilege," Brook said as quoted by ICC. After facing a dissapointment by missing out on the fourth Test, Brook feels that it will be a "moral victory" for the hosts if they go on to win the fifth and the final Ashes Test.

"We were dominating the game last week weren't we? So if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won that. So if we can win this week, it almost can make it a moral victory," Brook added. The young English batter further went on to add that the English team was confident about their chances of bringing the series back on level terms.

"It's a shame the weather ruined it for us because we'd have felt very confident going into this game at 2-2," Brook signed off. England team for fifth Test: Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

