Left Menu

SAI to provide financial assistance to 4 fencers for upcoming World University Games

The Sports Authority of India will financially support four fencers for their participation in the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China.The four fencers from the SAI National Centres of Excellence are Abhay Krishna Shinde NCOE Patiala and TOPS Athlete, Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar NCOE Aurangabad and Khelo India Athlete and Tannu Gulia and Shiksha Ballouria NCOE Patiala.As the event is not covered under Fencings Annual Calendar for Training and Competition ACTC plans, the World University Games will get international exposure for the athletes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:18 IST
SAI to provide financial assistance to 4 fencers for upcoming World University Games
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India will financially support four fencers for their participation in the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The four fencers from the SAI National Centres of Excellence are Abhay Krishna Shinde (NCOE Patiala and TOPS Athlete), Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar (NCOE Aurangabad and Khelo India Athlete) and Tannu Gulia and Shiksha Ballouria (NCOE Patiala).

''As the event is not covered under Fencing’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) plans, the World University Games will get international exposure for the athletes. Therefore, SAI has decided to give funding as a special case to the athletes,'' a release said. The 31st edition of the World University Games is scheduled from July 28-August 8.

Other NCOE Athletes who have qualified for the World University Games are Hardeep (race walking) and Khyati (high jump) of NCOE Bangaluru, NCOE Trivandrum's taekwondo players Shivangi Chanambam and Parsida Nongmaithem as well as NCOE Itanagar wushu player Sanma Brahma among many others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023