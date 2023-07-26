Warner laughs off talks of imminent Test retirement after Ashes match in Oval

Left Menu

Australia stalwart David Warner has laughed off talks of his retirement after The Oval Ashes Test beginning on Thursday, but confirmed that he will call it quits from the longest format next year.There was speculation of Warners imminent retirement after the former England captain Michael Vaughan said he had heard whispers during the Old Trafford Test that the final Ashes encounter could be Warners last.But Warner rubbished any such suggestions on the eve of the final Ashes Test.No, I dont have an announcement, Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.I wont be playing any further Test cricket after Pakistan.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:18 IST
David Warner Image Credit: ANI
''I won't be playing any further Test cricket after Pakistan. You have my word.'' The 36-year-old last month announced his plans to retire following the three-match home series against Pakistan next summer. He could be looking for a home farewell at the New Year's Test in Sydney.

Vaughan had also talked about the possible retirement of Steve Smith, but that too was also laughed off by Warner. ''Obviously it's a joke. I won't take that too seriously,'' Warner said, according to espncricinfo.com.

Warner has scored 201 runs at an average of 25.12 in the four Ashes Tests after making 43 and 1 in the World Test Championship final against India. The Oval Test could be Warner's final Test abroad.

