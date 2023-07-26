Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Wrexham striker Mullin punctures lung in pre-season win over Man Utd; Soccer-Messi scores twice as Miami thrash Atlanta 4-0 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Wrexham striker Mullin punctures lung in pre-season win over Man Utd

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in a 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Manchester United in San Diego, California, on Tuesday after a collision with the opposition's goalkeeper, manager Phil Parkinson said. Mullin, who was Wrexham's leading scorer last season with 46 goals in all competitions, collided with United's Nathan Bishop when the goalkeeper rushed out to stop a long ball.

Soccer-Messi scores twice as Miami thrash Atlanta 4-0

Lionel Messi scored two first half goals and assisted on another in the second to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 dismantling of Atlanta United and advance to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday. After coming off the bench to score a dramatic game winner in his debut on Friday night, the World Cup champion from Argentina wasted no time in his first start with the MLS side.

Soccer-US match to showcase best of women's football, says Dutch coach

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker is promising must-watch football when his team face four-times champions United States on Thursday in the Women's World Cup group stage. In a highly anticipated rematch of their 2019 final, the two sides will clash in Wellington with plenty on the line.

NBA-Celtics and Brown agree to richest deal in NBA history, reports

Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year $304 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics that will make the forward the highest paid player in the NBA, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday. The third overall pick in the 2016 draft Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game last season helping Boston reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Soccer-Not anti-Messi: Argentina's Rodriguez defends Ronaldo tattoo

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez has defended herself for having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo inked on her left shin, saying that favouring the Portugal star is not a sign she does not appreciate their World Cup-winning talisman Lionel Messi. The 25-year-old, who also has a tattoo of Argentina great Diego Maradona on her left thigh, said she had been receiving criticism on social media for the tattoo of Ronaldo, Messi's great rival.

MLB roundup: Dodgers rally, stun Jays in 10 innings

James Outman doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the host Los Angeles Dodgers came back from down four runs in the ninth to stun the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Tuesday night. Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez hit home runs for the Dodgers, who trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth after the Blue Jays scored three in the top of the inning.

Teenage son of LeBron James in stable condition after cardiac arrest

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team and was in stable condition, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing a James family statement. The statement said Bronny James was no longer in intensive care at a hospital where he was taken after suffering the cardiac arrest on Monday, ESPN reported.

Cricket-Australia's Warner laughs off early retirement talks

Australia opener David Warner has dismissed suggestions he and Steve Smith are going to quit test cricket after the final Ashes contest against England beginning at the Oval on Thursday. Warner has expressed his desire to play his last test in Sydney against Pakistan in January next year though he wants to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

Soccer-Man City will fight Bayern to keep 'irreplaceable' Walker, says Guardiola

Manchester City will fight to keep Kyle Walker as Bayern Munich circle to lure him away, the Premier League champions' manager Pep Guardiola said. England international Walker, who has a year left on his City contract, has been one of Guardiola's key players. His defensive versatility allows him to play in a back-four or a back-three.

Soccer-Japan down Costa Rica to put one foot in last 16

Two goals in two first-half minutes gave Japan a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Dunedin Stadium on Wednesday to all but secure the 2011 champions a spot in the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup. The Nadeshiko reprised the effervescent passing game of their opening 5-0 win over Zambia and will progress to the last 16 for the fourth straight World Cup if Spain, as expected, beat the African side in Wednesday's later Group C game in Auckland.

