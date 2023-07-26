Malaysia seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus becomes first to claim elusive seven-wicket haul in men's T20I

Left Menu

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus on Wednesday scripted history in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament, becoming the first player to record a seven-wicket haul in a Men's T20I game. 

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:56 IST
Syazrul Ezat Idrus (Photo: Twitter/Malaysia Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus on Wednesday scripted history in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament, becoming the first player to record a seven-wicket haul in a Men's T20I game. Idrus dismantled China's batting set-up to end with the figure of 7-8.

Riding on his stellar showing with the ball, his team posted a comfortable 8-wicket victory at Bayuemas Oval. Only 12 bowlers had previously claimed six-wicket hauls in a Men's T20I. The list includes the India duo of Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and veteran Sri Lankan off-break bowler Ajantha Mendis.

Idrus, on Wednesday, became the first bowler to scalp 7 wickets in the game's shortest format. The pitch aided Idrus' bowling style, picking up all of his seven wickets by castling batters.

His heroics with the ball saw China shot out for just 23 runs in 11.2 overs. In reply to China's 23, Malaysia lost two quick wickets before chasing down the target in the fifth over.

The winner of this tournament will feature in the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event making it through to the T20I World Cup 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

