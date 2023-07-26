Preeti to lead Indian junior women's hockey squad for 4 Nations Tournament
The competition will serve as a build-up to the Womens FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will serve as Preetis deputy.The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learning from the practice sessions, Indian womens junior team coach Tushar Khandker said.
- Country:
- India
Defender Preeti will lead the Indian junior women's team during the Four Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, starting August 18.
The tournament will have India, England, Spain and hosts Germany competing against each other. The competition will serve as a build-up to the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.
Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will serve as Preeti's deputy.
''The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learning from (the) practice sessions,'' Indian women's junior team coach Tushar Khandker said. ''Also, the tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup,'' he added.
India squad ======== Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Khushboo Defenders: Preeti (captain), Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi Midfielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (vice-captain), Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano Forwards: Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mumtaz Khan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dusseldorf
- Goalkeepers
- Bhumiksha Sahu
- Khushboo Defenders
- Chile
- Nations Tournament
- Sadashiv Atpadkar
- Sunelita Toppo
- Anjali Barwa
- Spain
- Mumtaz Khan
- FIH Hockey Junior World Cup
- Santiago
- Deepika Soreng
- Defender Preeti
- Thounaojam Nirupama Devi
- Indian
- Manju Chorsiya
- Sakshi Rana
- Rutuja Dadaso Pisal
ALSO READ
US welcomes role of India in helping achieve lasting peace in Ukraine
Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta sworn in as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women''s Issues
Indian-origin jailed and fined for assaulting Singapore police officer
"Still got a lot of cricket left in me", says Rahane ahead of India's first Test against West Indies
Foreign Secretary Kwatra arrives in Colombo ahead of Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe's India visit