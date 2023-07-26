Left Menu

Preeti to lead Indian junior women's hockey squad for 4 Nations Tournament

The competition will serve as a build-up to the Womens FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will serve as Preetis deputy.The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learning from the practice sessions, Indian womens junior team coach Tushar Khandker said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:20 IST
Preeti to lead Indian junior women's hockey squad for 4 Nations Tournament
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Defender Preeti will lead the Indian junior women's team during the Four Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, starting August 18.

The tournament will have India, England, Spain and hosts Germany competing against each other. The competition will serve as a build-up to the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will serve as Preeti's deputy.

''The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learning from (the) practice sessions,'' Indian women's junior team coach Tushar Khandker said. ''Also, the tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup,'' he added.

India squad ======== Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Khushboo Defenders: Preeti (captain), Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi Midfielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (vice-captain), Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano Forwards: Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mumtaz Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023