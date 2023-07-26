Left Menu

Bayern Munich confirms initial talks around reported Sadio Mané move to Saudi Arabia

Bayern Munichs president confirmed Wednesday that the club is aware of initial talks around a reported move for forward Sadio Man from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich confirms initial talks around reported Sadio Mané move to Saudi Arabia
Bayern Munich's president confirmed Wednesday that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for forward Sadio Mané from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo. “FC Bayern is informed about this,” club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa. “But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see.” His comments followed a report in German tabloid newspaper Bild that an adviser to Mané would meet representatives of Al-Nassr to discuss a possible deal. A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, Mané would be the latest in a series of big-name players in Saudi clubs' signing spree.

Mané has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year. The Senegal forward scored 12 times in 38 games for Bayern, but only one of those goals came after a leg injury in November which ruled him out of the World Cup. Mané was also suspended for one game by Bayern for “misconduct” in April after he reportedly struck teammate Leroy Sané in the locker room after a Champions League loss to Manchester City.

On Tuesday, Hainer described Mané's first season at Bayern as “certainly not satisfactory, neither for him, nor for us,” dpa reported.

