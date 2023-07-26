Left Menu

26-07-2023
Spain and Japan move on to knockout stage at FIFA Women's World Cup as La Roja beat Zambia 5-0
Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday, a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 knockout round.

Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament's pre-quarters. They will play on Monday in Wellington to decide on seeding.

Hermoso, Spain's all-time leading scorer, deposited a one-time header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored on an empty net in the 70th minute. The goal was initially wiped away for offside, then eventually confirmed after a lengthy review.

Teresa Abelleira launched a 58-mph strike from well outside the box in the ninth minute and beat Eunice Sakala to the top side of the net, her second goal with the Spain national team.

Like Hermoso, Alba Redondo also scored twice, in the 69th and 85th minutes. Her first goal was an impressive run off of a long pass, while her second was on a rebound in front of an empty net.

Spain's attack benefitted from facing Zambia's third-string goalkeeper. Sakala started Monday night after the starting goalie and her backup were injured and received a red card, respectively.

The game was played before 20,983 fans in chilly Eden Park, the lowest attendance of the four games played so far in New Zealand's largest city.

KEY MOMENTS Barbra Banda registered Zambia's first shot on goal of the tournament in the eighth minute, a good chance to turn early momentum toward the Copper Queens. Spain's Misa Rodriguez saved the rolling shot.

Abelleira scored in the next minute, and Spain held a clear advantage through the rest of the match.

WHY IT MATTERS Spain's win moved La Roja and Japan on from Group C. Both enter their upcoming match with six points, meaning the winner would leave as the higher seed. In the event of a draw, Spain has the tiebreaking edge on goal differential. Zambia, making its Women's World Cup debut, is still searching for its first point and goal in the tournament.

WHAT'S NEXT Spain takes on Japan on Monday in Wellington to decide Group C's seeding in the knockout stage. Also Monday, Zambia meets Costa Rica in Hamilton. Both Zambia and Costa Rica are eliminated from advancing out of Group C. AP AYG SSC SSC

