Left Menu

Cycling-Poland's Maciejuk suspended for causing mass Tour of Flanders crash - UCI

The 23-year-old rode up the side of the peloton on a footpath before losing control and swerving into other riders, causing a domino effect and numerous riders going down. "The Disciplinary Commission found the rider to have acted in breach of ... regulations for having caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the race course and through a puddle on the roadside," UCI said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:20 IST
Cycling-Poland's Maciejuk suspended for causing mass Tour of Flanders crash - UCI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Polish rider Filip Maciejuk of Bahrain Victorious has been suspended for one month for contributing to a crash during the Tour of Flanders in April, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Wednesday. The 23-year-old rode up the side of the peloton on a footpath before losing control and swerving into other riders, causing a domino effect and numerous riders going down.

"The Disciplinary Commission found the rider to have acted in breach of ... regulations for having caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the race course and through a puddle on the roadside," UCI said. The rider will serve a 30-day period of suspension, starting on July 25, the world governing body added.

"The UCI is committed to continuing its work to make road cycling a safer sport for riders and reiterates that dangerous behaviour has no place in modern cycling," UCI said. "It is strictly prohibited for riders to use sidewalks, lanes or cycle paths that do not form part of the race course and ... any breach of the rules ... which causes immediate risk to others shall be subject to disciplinary action."

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar won the race to add another monument title to his collection following his successes on the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2021 and the Giro di Lombardia in 2021 and 2022.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023