Left Menu

Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

PTI | Aigle | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:31 IST
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

After causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders, Filip Maciejuk was given a 30-day ban Wednesday by the International Cycling Union.

The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will miss the Tour of Poland, which starts Friday, and the world championships, which start on Aug. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former world champion Peter Sagan was among the riders forced to abandon the one-day, cobbled-road classic on April 2 in the pile-up caused by Maciejuk after he veered back on the road after advancing on a grassy footpath.

Maciejuk was disqualified and apologized that day, writing on Twitter: “This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment.” The UCI said the Polish rider “caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the racecourse and through a puddle on the roadside.” The sport's governing body added “it is strictly prohibited for riders to use sidewalks, lanes or cycle paths that do not form part of the racecourse.” Maciejuk's 30-day ban started Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023