Cricket-England name unchanged team for final Ashes test
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:33 IST
England have named an unchanged team for the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia at The Oval from July 27-31, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Australia retained the urn after rain washed out the final day of the fourth test at Old Trafford, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series.
ENGLAND SQUAD Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
