Left Menu

Connor Shields of Scotland is Chennaiyin FC's second overseas signing for 2023-24 season

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC has roped in striker Connor Shields of Scotland at the teams second overseas signing for the upcoming 2023-24 season. I cant wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead, Shields said in a statement issued by CFC.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:50 IST
Connor Shields of Scotland is Chennaiyin FC's second overseas signing for 2023-24 season
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC has roped in striker Connor Shields of Scotland at the team's second overseas signing for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The 25-year-old has been signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, for which he had been playing since 2021. Earlier this year, he was loaned to Queen's Park.

Shields began his senior career with Albion Rovers (2015-18) before moving to Sunderland (loaned to Alloa Athletic 2018-19), Aldershot Town (2019-20), Billericay Town (2020) and Queen of the South (2020-21).

He has featured in 186 competitive appearances, scoring 30 goals, while his best stint came with Albion Rovers, where he netted 12 goals in 46 matches.

''I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait to move to India and get started with this exciting new challenge ahead,'' Shields said in a statement issued by CFC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023