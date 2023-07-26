Left Menu

Pakistan batter Sarfaraz Ahmed hit by bouncer during second Test, Mohammad Rizwan comes as substitute

Pakistan batter Sarfaraz Ahmed was injured during the second Test against Sri Lanka after being struck on the head by a bouncer on Wednesday and was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:05 IST
Pakistan batter Sarfaraz Ahmed hit by bouncer during second Test, Mohammad Rizwan comes as substitute
Mohammad Rizwan (Left) (Image: Twitter/ Pakistan Cricket) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan batter Sarfaraz Ahmed was injured during the second Test against Sri Lanka after being struck on the head by a bouncer on Wednesday and was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. Ahmed suffered the blow in the second session of the third day from a bouncer bowled by Asitha Fernando. He is under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel, according to ICC.

The wicketkeeper-batter was facing his first ball of the innings and was trying to duck the bouncer when he was hit on the back of the head. While Sarfaraz continued to bat and made 14 runs in 22 balls, he looked unwell. A physio was called to check on him after which it was decided that he will not bat further during the day.

Agha Salman then joined Abdullah Shafique in the middle. The ICC playing conditions allow for a like-for-like replacement when "a player sustains a concussion or suspected concussion as a result of a head or neck injury during the course of the relevant match."

Pakistan are ahead in the Test match with Shafique's unbeaten double hundred giving the team a massive first-innings lead after their bowling attack had wiped out Sri Lanka for 166 on Day 1. Pakistan are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ICC World Test Championship series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023