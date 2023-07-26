Young Indian golfers set for US Kids Teen World Championships

After an impressive show in Europe, Indian junior golfers are set to compete in the US Kids Golf World Teen Championships, followed by the US Kids Golf World Championships for players between the age of 6-12.

Ten Indians will feature in the US Kids Golf World Teen Championships and another 12 will tee up at the US Kids Worlds for boys and girls aged 6-12.

Most of these young golfers have qualified through the Indian Local Tour or the European Championships in May and June this year.

The boys' under-13 group features Kartik Singh, Arshvant Srivastava and Vihaan Jain, while the boys' under-14 will have Ranveer Mitroo, Tejas Mishra and Udai Aditya Middha. Ranveer Singh Dhupia will be in boys' under-15-18 category.

The three girls to compete this week are: Asara Sawhney (girls' under-13) Mahreen Bhatia (girls' under-13) and Lavanya Gupta (girls' under-15-18).

The three-day championship will be followed by the Van Horn Cup, featuring the top players from each age group at Pinehurst No 2.

Leading the Indian challenge in boys' under-13 — considered to be the toughest section — is Kartik, the recently crowned champion at the FCG Callaway World Junior 2023 in boys' under-13-14 at Rancho Mirage. He shot a 15-under 201 to earn a two-shot victory and also played in the US Junior Amateurs but missed the cut.

Srivastava, who is playing the US Kids Worlds for the fifth time, finished on the podium in Europe and he has been in top-10 twice before at Worlds and in top-15 each time. Kartik was third in 2019 and eighth in 2017. They progressed from boys' under-7 into teens over the last six years. The boys' under-13 also includes Vihaan Jain.

At the US Kids European Championships, Harjai Milkha Singh, the son of Indian legend Jeev Milkha Singh, won the boys' under-13 but has skipped the Worlds due to his schooling.

Gurgaon's Mahreen finished second in girls' under-13 and will make a bid for the World Championships. Bengaluru's Adit Veeramachaneni was fourth in boys' under-9, while Vihaan was tied-5th in boys' under-13 and Srivastava was seventh in the same section. Ananyaa Sood was fifth in girls' under-12 and Naina Kapoor was tied-8th in girls' under-11.

Overall, India had one win, two seconds, three other top-5 finishers and two more in top-10. Of the 16 Indians who teed up, eight finished in top-8 or better. Chandigarh's Nihal Cheema finished second in boys' under-7 and will play next week.

The US Kids Golf World Teen Championship is recognised as a ranked event for the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the American Junior Golf Association, besides allowing the players to gain World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

Indian entrants for World Championships (boys' and girls' under-13 to 18): Boys' under-13 at Longleaf: Kartik Singh, Arshvant Srivastava and Vihaan Jain; Boys under-14 at Pinehurst 8: Ranveer Mitroo, Tejas Mishra and Udai Aditya Middha; Boys under-15-18 at Pinehurst 4: Ranveer Singh Dhupia. Girls' under-13 at Pine Needles: Asara Sawhney; Girls' under-14 at Pinehurst 6: Mahreen Bhatia; Girls under-15-18 at Pinehurst 5: Lavanya Gupta.

The group for the World Championships for boys' and girls' between aged between 6-12 will include Ojaswini Saraswat, who finished second in girls' under-9 last year and will compete in girls' under-10 this year.

The Indian entries include: Boys' under-6 at Midland Country Club: Nihal Cheema; Boys' under-8 at Mid Pines, Back: Divjot Gupta, Kabir Goyal and Sahib Aujla; Boys' under-10 at Legacy Golf Links: Adit Veeramachaneni; Boys' under-11 at Talamore Golf Club: Chaitanya Pandey.

Girls' under-7 at Midland Country Club: Ahana Shah and Vedika Bhansali; Girls' under-10 at Southern Pines GC: Ojaswini Saraswat; Girls' under-11 at Pinehurst 6: Naina Kapoor; Girls' under-12 at Pinehurst 5: Shambhavi Chaturvedi and Ananyaa Sood.

