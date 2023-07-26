Left Menu

Santosh Trophy: Bengal clubbed with Punjab, Haryana in a tricky road to final round

Bengal, the record 32 times champions, has been placed in tough Group B along with heavyweights Punjab and Haryana in the Santosh Trophy groupings that was unveiled here on Wednesday.Odisha, Delhi and Ladakh are the three other teams in Group B.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:30 IST
Santosh Trophy: Bengal clubbed with Punjab, Haryana in a tricky road to final round
  • Country:
  • India

Bengal, the record 32 times champions, has been placed in tough Group B along with heavyweights Punjab and Haryana in the Santosh Trophy groupings that was unveiled here on Wednesday.

Odisha, Delhi and Ladakh are the three other teams in Group B. Thirty-six teams have been divided into six groups. The toppers along with four runners-up will join defending champions Karnataka and runners-up Meghalaya in the Final Round of the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

Bengal, who are also runners-up on 14 occasions, are yet to win a title since 2016-17. Bengal hold the record for the most successive Santosh Trophy titles, having won six back-to-back editions between 1993 and 1999.

Punjab are the second-most successful team with eight titles.

Seven-time winners Kerala are clubbed with Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir in Group A.

The Santosh Trophy 2022-23 final was played in Riyadh, the first time the domestic title was decided abroad.

Karnataka beat Meghalaya in the final to lift their first title since 1968-69.

Meanwhile, 35 teams in the 28th Senior Women's National Football Championship were divided into six groups -- Groups A to E -- will have six teams each, while Group F will have five sides.

The six group winners, along with four best second-placed teams will join last year's finalists Tamil Nadu and Haryana in the final round.

"I am sure this season will see much better competition, and we will have the opportunity to see new teams and talented players come through,'' AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said at the draw ceremony here.

The dates and venues of the two tournaments are yet to be announced.

SANTOSH TROPHY GROUPINGS ========================= Group A: Kerala, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.

Group B: Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Delhi, Ladakh, Bengal.

Group C: Manipur, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh.

Group D: Railways, Bihar, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh.

Group E: Services, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Pondicherry, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

Group F: Maharashtra, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Tripura.

SENIOR WOMEN'S NFC GROUPINGS ============================= Group A: Manipur, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh.

Group B: Bengal, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Nagaland.

Group C: Chandigarh, Assam, Sikkim, Karnataka, Kerala, Tripura.

Group D: Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir.

Group E: Odisha, Goa, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat.

Group F: Railways, Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023