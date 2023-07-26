Ireland's McCabe scores directly from a corner kick against Canada at Women's World Cup

Left Menu

PTI | Perth | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:51 IST
Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored directly from a corner kick against Olympic champion Canada at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday. Canada recovered to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Perth's Rectangular Stadium, but Ireland's first goal ever at the Women's World Cup could be a contender for the best of the tournament.

Goals direct from corners are extremely rare in soccer. McCabe fired her country into the lead after four minutes by launching the ball into the box from the right side. It was too high for any players to get a touch and curled into the far corner to spark celebrations from Ireland's players and fans. Ireland was coming off a 1-0 loss in its tournament debut last week against co-host Australia.

The loss to Canada saw Ireland eliminated before its final Group B game against Nigeria on Monday.

Canada, which drew 0-0 with Nigeria in its opening game, bounced back to boost its chances of advancing to the round of 16. Canada equalized through an own-goal from Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time. Adriana Leon scored the winner in the 53rd.

