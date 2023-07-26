SPAR Proteas urged to represent SA well in Netball World Cup

Messages wishing the SPAR Proteas everything of the best are pouring in from all over the country, with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, encouraging the national netball team to represent South Africa well in the Netball World Cup.

“Know that 60 million South Africans are behind you. Know that you represent the hopes of the nation. I wish you well,” the Minister said on Wednesday.

He was addressing the SPAR Proteas at a breakfast reception for the team in Cape Town.

The reception served as the official send-off for the SPAR Proteas to the Netball World Cup. It included a ceremonial flag handover by the Minister to the SPAR Proteas team.

“You have represented our nation proudly on the global stage. It is not only a significant moment for the country to host the Netball World Cup, but it is also significant in that South Africa will be represented in this global showpiece by the SPAR Proteas who are the top ranked African netball team, and are ranked fifth in the world.

“The SPAR Proteas represent what we want to see for this country – that goal of forging strong unity and social cohesion in the country. You are a team of leaders, a team of players who perform their role well as a collective. The results of this are reflected in your status as one of the best netball teams in the world,” the Minister said.

Taking place on African soil for the first time ever, the tournament will start on Friday, 28 July and will end on 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. South Africa will be competing against 16 countries for the prestigious trophy to become world champions.

The Minister described the occasion of the handover as an emotional moment. “The protea, a flower native to South Africa, is an important national symbol. It represents the beauty and harmony of the country’s diverse cultures and signifies South Africa’s growth as a nation. Like the protea flower, South Africa blossoms with unity and strength when her various cultures come together.

“It is a moment not to be taken lightly. As you will be representing the country in a global sport showpiece, I have the duty, on behalf of the people of South Africa, to hand you, Captain Bongi Msomi, the South African flag. A flag of a Nation is the key symbol of patriotism,” he said.

The SPAR Proteas will play their first match of the tournament against Wales on Friday.

Public viewing areas available for Netball World Cup

The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department will bring the Netball World Cup action to communities with four public viewing areas (PVAs).

Admission to all PVAs is free. Each viewing area will be equipped with seating, surround sound and live uninterrupted streaming of the games so there is no need to worry about load shedding.

Refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase at affordable rates and local entertainment will take place at each location.

As per the official match schedule for the Netball World Cup (NWC) 2023, each PVA will be accessible from 28 July to 6 August from 9am until the end of the last match for the day.

PVAs are equipped with ample parking and ablutions, and can accommodate a maximum capacity of 500 people at a time.

Below are the four PVA locations:• Proteaville Recreation Centre, c/o Peter Barlow and Abdurahman Streets, Bellville South.• Langa Civic Hall, c/o Church and Washington (King Langalibalele).• OR Tambo Multi-Purpose Centre, Jeff Masemola Street, Khayelitsha.• Portland Indoor Centre, Address: c/o Merrydale & Hazeldene Avenues, Portland, Mitchells Plain.

Details on tickets and travel packages and more information on the Netball World Cup 2023 are all available on the official tournament website (www.nwc2023.org.za) with a range of tickets and packages still on offer.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)