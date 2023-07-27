Left Menu

Brighton signs Brazilian defender Igor Julio from Fiorentina ahead of European campaign

Brazilian defender Igor Julio completed his move to Brighton from Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The Premier League club said the 25-year-old Igor signed a four-year deal and will start training with his teammates next week when they return from the United States.

The value of the transfer was not disclosed but British media reported it was about 15 million pounds ($19 million).

Igor joins Brighton after a club-best sixth-place finish in the Premier League, earning the team a first entry into European competition.

Brighton's place in the group stage of the Europa League was confirmed by UEFA only this month. Owner Tony Bloom had to reduce his stake in Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise — which also qualified for the Europa League — to comply with UEFA rules on multi-club ownership designed to protect the integrity of games and transfers.

Igor helped Fiorentina to the final of the Europa Conference League last season, where the Italian team lost to West Ham. Fiorentina also lost in the Italian Cup final.

The defender came to Europe through the Red Bull multi-club system, leaving its youth setup in Brazil to join Austrian champion Salzburg.

