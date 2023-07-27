Left Menu

India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj flies back home after being rested from ODIs against West Indies

The bowler flew back with the rest of the Test returnees in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini.

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:07 IST
India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj flies back home after being rested from ODIs against West Indies
Mohammed Siraj (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj has flown back home after being rested from the three-match ODI series against West Indies, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The bowler flew back with the rest of the Test returnees in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini.

Siraj was anticipated to lead a pace attack that also includes the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh, and Umran Malik while Mohammed Shami remained rested. However, according to ESPNcricindo, the BCCI decided to rest Siraj from the ODI part of the West Indies tour due to his workload.

India have the Asia Cup from the end of August to the middle of September, followed by a three-game home series against Australia in September, during a hectic time leading up to the domestic ODI World Cup in October. Siraj, who was not included in the T20I squad for the Caribbean tour, took seven wickets in the two Tests, including a five-for in the first innings on a flat Port-of-Spain court to spark a batting collapse for West Indies on the fourth morning.

Siraj's last ODI was against Australia in March 2022 at home. He finished the series with five wickets, the most for India and the series' second most. Siraj's 43 ODI wickets since the start of 2022 are the most by an Indian bowler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023