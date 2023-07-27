Left Menu

Chelsea, Newcastle United settle for 1-1 draw in pre-season match

Premier League club Newcastle United and Chelsea faced each other in a pre-season fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match resulted in a 1-1 draw with Nicholas Jackson scoring for Chelsea and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron finding the back of the net for his team.

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:09 IST
Chelsea Vs Newcastle United (Twitter: Photo/ChelseaFC). Image Credit: ANI
Newcastle United and Chelsea faced each other in a pre-season fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match resulted in a 1-1 draw with Nicholas Jackson scoring for Chelsea and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron finding the back of the net for his team. The pre-season is very important for both teams as they would like to carry on the momentum when the competitive season starts.

Newcastle United had an impressive run of form last season as they finished in the top four of the Premier League table and qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea struggled a lot last season as they finished in the 12th position in the Premier League. With the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea will be aiming for better results this season.

In the first half, Chelsea's new signing Nicholas Jackson scored in the 12th minute of the match to give his side an early lead into the game. Chelsea started the game pretty well, as they dominated their opponent with their attacking play.

As the first half was approaching its end, Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron scored a goal for his side. In the additional time of the first half (45+4 minutes), Almiron found the back of the net and levelled the scoreline at 1-1.

Both teams headed into the dressing room with one goal each. In the second half, both sides tried their best to win but eventually, the defending from both ends was top-notch as attackers couldn't find a way past them.

After the final whistle, the match finished as a 1-1 draw. Newcastle United took nine shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 52 per cent. They completed 574 passes with an accuracy of 90 per cent.

Newcastle United conceded nine fouls and received one yellow card. Chelsea took 12 shots out of which five were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 48 per cent. Chelsea completed 549 passes with an accuracy of 89 per cent.

Chelsea committed 12 fouls and received one yellow card. Chelsea will be facing Fulham on July 31 in the pre-season tour. (ANI)

