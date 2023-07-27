I've answered this question a lot of times: Rohit on Kohli's overseas Test form

Left Menu

An irked Rohit Sharma hit back at queries on Virat Kohlis overseas form in recent years, dubbing them as outside noises not concerning the team.Former India captain Kohli recently ended his five-year long Test overseas century drought in the second match against the West Indies that ended in a draw in Port of Spain, Trinidad.When a scribe asked if there were concerns around the lack of big knocks from Kohli, the Indian captain said the team doesnt care about outside noises.Ive answered this question a lot of times.

27-07-2023
Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
An irked Rohit Sharma hit back at queries on Virat Kohli's overseas form in recent years, dubbing them as ''outside noises'' not concerning the team.

Former India captain Kohli recently ended his five-year long Test overseas century drought in the second match against the West Indies that ended in a draw in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

When a scribe asked if there were concerns around the lack of big knocks from Kohli, the Indian captain said the team doesn't care about ''outside noises''.

''I've answered this question a lot of times. All the outside talk, who scored how many, took how many wickets... people who say such things don't know what happens inside,'' Rohit said during a pre-match press conference for the first ODI against the West Indies here on Thursday.

''For us, what happens inside stays inside. We prefer that. For us, the most important thing is to win matches or series, not who's talking what. It doesn't matter to us.'' ''Our priority is the three ODI matches right now, we're focussing on that,'' he added.

''Inside talks remain inside and we want it to stay inside only. This is something that I have said a number of times and in future as well I will say this only,'' he added.

Kohli's latest hundred came in his 500th international match. It was his 76th century for India, having last hit an away ton in December 2018.

Kohli was dismissed for 76 in the first Test in Dominica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

