Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios withdraw from Citi Open

Medvedev has competed at the Washington ATP 500 event on three previous occasions.

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:38 IST
Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Wimbledon Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  United States

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev and Australia's Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Citi Open, starting from July 31, as per ATP. Medvedev has competed at the Washington ATP 500 event on three prior occasions, tallying an 8-3 record. In 2019 he reached the final, losing to Kyrgios.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a standout 2023 season, earning a 46-9 record and five titles. Only Carlos Alcaraz has more wins this year, with 47. Medvedev has triumphed in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. The World No. 3 player in the ATP Rankings last competed at Wimbledon, where he stormed into the semifinals for the first time. Eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz stopped him there in straight sets.

Kyrgios is a two-time Washington champion, having lifted the trophy in 2019 and 2022. The Australian has only competed in one event this year — last month in Stuttgart — due to injury. Earlier, the Citi Open announced that Kevin Anderson will join Kei Nishikori and Gael Monfils as wild cards into the ATP 500 event. Anderson returned from retirement last week in Newport, where he progressed to the quarter-finals.

Nishikori will also play the second tour-level event of his comeback at the ATP 500. The Japanese star owns an 18-7 record at the Citi Open and claimed the title in 2015. He has reached at least the quarter-finals in five consecutive appearances. Monfils is another former champion receiving a wild card, having lifted the trophy in 2016. The Frenchman is 12-3 in Washington, with his most recent appearance coming in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

