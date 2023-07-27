Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev, Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury; MLB roundup: Benches clear, Rangers slam Astros and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev, Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury

World number three Daniil Medvedev and Australia's Nick Kyrgios have withdrawn from the U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Washington due to injury, organisers said on Wednesday. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in 2021, has five titles this year with triumphs in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. The 27-year-old Russian reached the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this month, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

MLB roundup: Benches clear, Rangers slam Astros

Marcus Semien went 3-for-3 with a homer prior to his ejection in the fifth inning and Adolis Garcia capped a seven-run deluge with a grand slam that same frame as the Texas Rangers averted a series sweep with a 13-5 pummeling of the host Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Rangers extended their lead in the American League West to two games over the Astros by inflicting massive two-out damage in the fourth and fifth innings, first against Houston ace Framber Valdez (8-7), and then off reliever Seth Martinez.

WTA roundup: No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva upset in Lausanne

Anna Bondar of Hungary, ranked No. 155 in the world, rallied to upset No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne in Switzerland. Down a break in both sets, Bondar came back to deny the 16-year-old Andreeva her first quarterfinal appearance on the WTA Tour.

Soccer-Henderson bids farewell to Liverpool after 12 years

Midfielder Jordan Henderson said farewell to Liverpool fans in a video posted on social media on Wednesday, confirming his departure from the club after 12 years ahead of a reported move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq. The former Liverpool captain will join the Saudi Pro League after Al -Ettifaq paid a fee estimated at 13 million pounds ($16.77 million), according to reports.

Soccer-Netherlands content - but not cheering - after holding US 1-1, says coach

There were no cheers in the Netherlands' locker room, just a quiet sense of satisfaction after holding the United States to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in a group stage match at the Women's World Cup on Thursday, coach Andries Jonker said. The Netherlands were out for revenge after the Americans denied them the trophy in 2019 and had wanted the outright win against the four-times champions, who also ended their Olympic run two years ago in the quarter-final.

Soccer-Champions United States held 1-1 by Dutch in World Cup thriller

A second-half goal from co-captain Lindsey Horan allowed the United States to battle back for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling Women's World Cup Group E match on Thursday. The fiercely fought re-run of the 2019 final lived up to its billing as the Dutch enjoyed the ascendancy in the first half before hanging on when the Americans found their groove in the second.

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points to win in Hamburg

Second-seeded Andrey Rublev saved three match points in the deciding tiebreaker to escape with a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7) victory over Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the Hamburg European Open on Wednesday. The Russian trailed 6-4 in the tiebreak before saving the next two points. After Zapata Miralles went back ahead 7-6, Rublev saved another as part of recording three straight points to win the two-hour, 53-minute match.

A year before Paris Olympics, Ukraine torn over boycott threat

Kyiv could drop a threatened boycott of next year's Paris Olympics if athletes from Russia and Belarus, allies in the war in Ukraine, compete under a neutral flag rather than their national colours, Ukraine's sports minister told Reuters. Vadym Huttsait said there had been no decision to soften Ukraine's stance but indicated Kyiv could be open to reversing a policy that would likely rule out Ukrainian athletes from the summer games.

Soccer-US has yet to produce their best at World Cup, says coach

The United States have yet to produce their best performance at the Women's World Cup, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Thursday, after the Netherlands held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their second match of the tournament in Wellington. Co-captain Lindsey Horan powered a terrific header into the net to level the affair in the second half and save the four-times champions from outright embarrassment after not putting up much of a fight early on in the match.

Olympics-IOC looking for hospitality gold at Paris Games

Imagine watching swimming at the Paris Olympics with Michael Phelps or talking hoops with a member of the original Dream Team or cheering at athletics with Usain Bolt. These opportunities could be on the Paris Games menu, for a princely price, next year as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and hospitality partner On Location roll out a VIP version of faster, higher, stronger.

