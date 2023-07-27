Left Menu

Cricket-Rohit unsure if Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour

India captain Rohit Sharma cannot wait to welcome a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah back into the side before the 50-overs home World Cup, but is unsure whether he will have recovered from injury fast enough to be included in next month's tour of Ireland. Pace spearhead Bumrah, who has not played international cricket since last September, is in the final stage of his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:20 IST
Cricket-Rohit unsure if Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour
Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India captain Rohit Sharma cannot wait to welcome a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah back into the side before the 50-overs home World Cup, but is unsure whether he will have recovered from injury fast enough to be included in next month's tour of Ireland.

Pace spearhead Bumrah, who has not played international cricket since last September, is in the final stage of his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March. India are in the West Indies where they will play eight limited-overs matches before heading to Ireland to play three T20 internationals there.

"His experience is crucial for the team," Rohit told reporters in Barbados ahead of the first one-day international against the West Indies on Thursday. "He's back from a serious injury. I'm nor sure if he'd travel to Ireland, because the team has not been selected yet.

"We'll try to make sure he gets to play enough matches before the World Cup." The Asia Cup in August-September is a more realistic target for Bumrah to return to international cricket and the subsequent home series against Australia should be enough to get him in prime form, hoped Rohit.

"When you return from a big injury, you lack match fitness," he said. "If he plays some matches, it would be good for him and the team. We need to finalise his comeback plans.

"All depends on how much he has recovered. We are quite positive at the moment." India have released pacer Mohammed Siraj from the ODI squad hours before the start of the first match.

"The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023