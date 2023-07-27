Mohammed Siraj released from ODI squad against West Indies after complaining of sore ankle

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been released from Team India's squad for the ODI series against West Indies as a precautionary measure after complaining of a sore ankle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced. Siraj complained of a sore ankle ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies which is set to be played from Thursday at the Kensington Oval Barbados. As a precautionary measure, the BCCI medical team advised the pacer to take rest.

The team has not called for a replacement player to fill the boots of the 29-year-old pacer. BCCI released an official statement to announce Siraj's release from the ODI squad. "Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India's ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies. The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team. The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023 in Barbados," read a statement from BCCI.

Siraj was expected to lead a pace attack that also includes the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh, and Umran Malik while Mohammed Shami remained rested. The right-arm pacer's last ODI was against Australia in March 2022 at home. He finished the series with five wickets, the most for India and the series' second most. Siraj's 43 ODI wickets since the start of 2022 are the most by an Indian bowler.

After the conclusion of the WI tour, India will take part in the Asia Cup from the end of August to the middle of September, followed by a three-game home series against Australia in September, during a hectic time leading up to the domestic ODI World Cup in October. India's updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

