Rugby-Japan captain Leitch gets three-match ban but clear for World Cup

World Rugby added that Leitch could still feature in the match against Italy by undergoing the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, which would further reduce his suspension. Japan are in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile at the World Cup, which runs from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:12 IST
Japan captain Michael Leitch, who received a red card in their 24-22 defeat by Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup this month, has been handed a three-match ban but will be able to play at the World Cup. Number eight Leitch was dismissed for a high tackle on So'otala Fa'aso'o.

"The player accepted that foul play occurred and that the offending warranted a red card," World Rugby said in a statement on Thursday. "The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory mid-range sanction (six matches), and having considered the mitigating factors reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50%."

Japan have three matches in the build-up to the World Cup, against Tonga on July 29, Fiji on Aug. 5 and Italy on Aug. 26. World Rugby added that Leitch could still feature in the match against Italy by undergoing the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, which would further reduce his suspension.

Japan are in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile at the World Cup, which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28 in France.

