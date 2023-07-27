South Africans urged to acquaint with SPAR Proteas squad

With the 2023 Netball World Cup set to get underway in Cape Town, South Africans are encouraged to acquaint themselves with the SPAR Proteas squad representing the country.

Taking place on African soil for the first time ever, the tournament will start on Friday, 28 July and will end on 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

South Africa will be competing against 16 countries for the prestigious trophy to become world champions.

The names of the players in the final squad representing South Africa at the global tournament are as follows:

Bongiwe Msomi (capt); Karla Pretorius (VC); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Owethu Ngubane; Refiloe Nketsa; Phumza Maweni; Lenize Potgieter; Lefebre Rademan; Nicola Smith; Jeante Strydom; Nichole Taljaard; Elmere van der Berg; Shadine van der Merwe and Ine-Mari Venter.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has encouraged South Africans to support the national netball team.

“The SPAR Proteas have made the country proud with their performance and have stood out with their world-class talents. These teams exemplify the unity and cohesion, which spreads to all parts of the nation in South Africa's great sporting moments.

“I would like to wish Netball South Africa and the World Cup Local Organising Committee a successful tournament. More so, I would like to pay tribute to the SPAR Proteas, South Africa's national netball team, who head to the World Cup as the highest ranked African team, and one of the top five ranked netball teams in the world. The SPAR Proteas have shown world class standards and enter the Netball World Cup as one of the tournament favourites,” Kodwa said.

The SPAR Proteas will play their first match of the tournament against Wales on Friday.

Public viewing areas available for Netball World Cup

The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department will bring the Netball World Cup action to communities with four public viewing areas (PVAs).

Admission to all PVAs is free. Each viewing area will be equipped with seating, surround sound and live uninterrupted streaming of the games so there is no need to worry about load shedding.

Refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase at affordable rates and local entertainment will take place at each location.

As per the official match schedule for the Netball World Cup (NWC) 2023, each PVA will be accessible from 28 July to 6 August from 9am until the end of the last match for the day.

PVAs are equipped with ample parking and ablutions, and can accommodate a maximum capacity of 500 people at a time.

Below are the four PVA locations:

Proteaville Recreation Centre, c/o Peter Barlow and Abdurahman Streets, Bellville South.

Langa Civic Hall, c/o Church and Washington (King Langalibalele).

OR Tambo Multi-Purpose Centre, Jeff Masemola Street, Khayelitsha.

Portland Indoor Centre, Address: c/o Merrydale & Hazeldene Avenues, Portland, Mitchells Plain.

Details on tickets and travel packages and more information on the Netball World Cup 2023 are all available on the official tournament website (www.nwc2023.org.za) with a range of tickets and packages still on offer.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)