Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's England midfielder Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool, both clubs said on Thursday. Henderson played nearly 500 games for Liverpool in all competitions and won the Premier League and Champions League as well as the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:07 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's England midfielder Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool, both clubs said on Thursday. British media reported that Al-Ettifaq would pay about 12 million pounds ($15.55 million) plus add-ons for Henderson, who will end his 12-year stay at Anfield.

The 33-year-old will receive a weekly salary of around 700,000 pounds, according to British media. Henderson bid farewell to Liverpool fans in a video posted on social media on Wednesday.

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone," he wrote on his Instagram account. Henderson will be reunited at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed coach on a three-year contract at the beginning of July.

Henderson arrived at Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland and was made captain following Gerrard's move to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2015. Henderson played nearly 500 games for Liverpool in all competitions and won the Premier League and Champions League as well as the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season. ($1 = 0.7716 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023