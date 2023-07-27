PREVIEW-Soccer-England look to overcome scoring woes in tricky Denmark clash

European champions England will be keen to rediscover their scoring touch after a lacklustre start to their Women's World Cup campaign when they take on Denmark in Sydney on Friday, where the winner could secure a spot in the knockouts. The Lionesses beat tournament debutants Haiti 1-0 in their opener, courtesy of Georgia Stanway's penalty. They last scored a goal from open play in their win over Brazil on April 6.

Denmark, who saw off China thanks to 90th-minute goal from Amalie Vangsgaard, are level with England on three points at the top of Group D. "It's not always about scoring seven goals," England defender Lucy Bronze said. "You could go to the World Cup and win it by winning 1-0 all the time or drawing and winning on penalties.

"Performances mean a lot to us, but results are important too." Haiti will be without key defender Jennyfer Limage, who ruptured her ACL against England, when they take on Asian champions China in Adelaide.

The Caribbean side will exit the tournament if they lose and Denmark win or draw against England, while China will be out with a defeat and an England win or draw with Denmark. "We were very happy after the England game," Haiti coach Nicolas Delepine said. "But the message I want to say is that it will only count if we face China in the same way."

South Africa and Argentina kick off Friday's action in Dunedin, having lost to Sweden and Italy respectively in their Group G openers. Both teams are still seeking their first World Cup wins and whoever loses could be eliminated, depending on the outcome of the other group game between Sweden and Italy on Saturday.

"It's our final," South Africa coach Desiree Ellis said. "It will give us an opportunity to try to get into the next stage and that is ultimately what we wanted to do before we came here."

