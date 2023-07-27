2023 Netball World Cup to contribute R68 million to Cape Town economy
Taking place on African soil for the first time ever, the tournament will start on Friday, 28 July and will end on 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The highly anticipated 2023 Netball World Cup is expected to contribute about R68 million to Cape Town’s economy.
South Africa will be competing against 16 countries for the prestigious trophy to become world champions. The SPAR Proteas will play their first match of the tournament against Wales on Friday.
While all matches are being played in Cape Town, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has partnered with municipalities across the province to host public viewing centres so that residents everywhere can have access to watching the live matches.
“We encourage members of communities across the province to use these public viewing centres to support our SPAR Proteas as they compete for the World Cup. We have seen the unique atmospheres that these centres can bring at past events and we hope to see the same enthusiasm for this event! Thank you to all the municipalities for their support in hosting these centres,” Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said.
Details on tickets and travel packages and more information on the Netball World Cup 2023 are all available on the official tournament website (www.nwc2023.org.za) with a range of tickets and packages still on offer.
The following viewing centres will be available:
Eden
Mossel Bay - Kwanonqaba Asla Park Thusong centre
George – Rosemore Stadium
Bitou - Kurland Community Centre
Riversdale - Thusong Centre
Knysna - Safe Hub, White Location Community Centre
Central Karoo
Laingsburg - Thusong Centre
Beaufort West – Thusong Centre
Prince Albert - Sidwell Williams Hall
Overberg
Swellendam - Thusong Centre
Caledon – Victoria Hall
Overstrand - Hermanus Hawston Thusong Centre
Cape Winelands
Langeberg - Kallie De Wet sport Field/hall
Paarl East – Thusong Centre (open from Sunday, 29 July 2023)
Witzenberg – Ceres
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Multi-Purpose Centre
Mooresberg - Rosenhof Community Hall
Malmesbury - Score Facility
Darling - Community Hall
