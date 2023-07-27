Oshoala seals Nigeria's upset win over co-host Australia at FIFA Women's World Cup

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Thursday with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.

The win moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada, both with four points.

It means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the pre-quarters.

Oshoala swooped on a defensive mixup in the 72nd minute and beat three Australians to the ball, sneaking a right foot inside the near post from a tight angle. She peeled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate, getting a yellow card in the process.

The Australians had more shots on goal (28-10) and more on target (8-5) but missed the clinical finish of its world-class strikers.

Australia dominated possession throughout the first half and had ten shots on goal to one, but it was tied 1-1 at halftime after the teams traded goals in stoppage time.

Oshoala replaced Uchenna Kanu, who scored Nigeria's equalizer seconds before halftime, in the 63rd minute in a double switch for the Nigerian attack that netted two goals in nine minutes.

A couple of minutes after she went on, Nigeria scored from a corner with three players heading the ball in sequence, starting with Michelle Alozie and going to the blue-haired Rasheedat Ajibade, who angled it across for veteran Uchiobe Ohale to connect beside the post.

Ohale nodded it in and took the brunt of Alanna Kennedy's attempted kick simultaneously.

The Australians threw everything into attack in front of a parochial 49,000 crowd but only managed to pull one goal back with Kennedy's header deep in added time.

