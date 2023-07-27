Asian Champions Trophy: Radhakrishnan Stadium gets GT Turf, set to welcome back big-ticket hockey

Leaving no stone unturned, the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium is undergoing an extensive facelift ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy and the storied venue here now has been installed with the ultra-modern GT Turf, imported from Paris. The Asian Champions Trophy will be held in the city from August 3 to 12. Apart from hosts India, China, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia will take part in the event. Chennai had last hosted a top-flight hockey tournament in 2007. On that occasion, India had emerged champions in the Asia Cup with a 7-2 win over Malaysia. The Hockey India treasurer Sekar J Manoharan said the GT Turf is the best of its kind in modern hockey now. ''The GT turf is being installed that has been brought from Paris. For water consumption - any regular turf for a match would require 35,000 litres. However, this (GT Turf) would require only 10,000 litres. It is also the first (such turf) in Asia and the second in the world,'' Manoharan told PTI. Manoharan said playing on the GT Turf will also help Indian players in the long run. ''This turf would also be used in the Paris Olympics 2024. The players will get a good experience of playing on the turf. It will also help them prepare for the upcoming Asian Games (in Hangzhou, China),'' he said. Manoharan said the renovation work of the stadium has been moving ahead in full swing. ''First of all, thanks to TN CM (MK Stalin) and the Sports Minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin) because of their efforts this tournament is happening here. ''The stadium renovation work is going on. It is being made into an international standard stadium. It is good for TN hockey also as it will boost our game's profile. The HI staff are helping (us) during the renovation work. SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) Member-Secretary and other government officials have been carrying out daily inspections,'' said Manoharan. The top official was also excited to host a much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan. The neighbours will face off on August 9. ''After eight years, the India-Pakistan match is going to happen. Fans are looking forward to that match. The stadium can seat 7,500 fans and we expect the stadium to get filled. The whole world is looking forward to the match,'' Manoharan reckoned.

Manoharan also assured that proper security measures will be in place for the big-ticket match. ''We have planned accordingly. We are well prepared. We are ready to handle the big crowd. We have also planned fan parks and telecast the match in the (Marina) beach,'' he added. Talking about the crowd, Manoharan said the inclusion of TN player Selvam Karthi in the India squad will draw the local fans to the tournament. ''Our boy (Karthi) is in the squad. He will be watched with interest by local fans. The Indian team is also doing well in the last few years,'' he said.

Malaysia is the first team expected to land in the city on Saturday, while the India squad is scheduled to arrive by Monday.

