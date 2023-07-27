Left Menu

India's 5-year old Tejas Tiwari is world's youngest player with FIDE rating

Tejas has a FIDE standard rating of 1149.The kindergarten student achieved his first rating of 1149 at the first Late Dhiraj Singh Raghuvanshi Open FIDE rated chess tournament in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, FIDE said.When Tejas was three-and-a-half-years old, he got interested in the sport watching his family members playing.At the age of four, he started playing in district and state-level competitions and soon was competing in national-level events outside the state.Tejas played his first FIDE-rated rapid tournament at the age of four years and three months.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:44 IST
India's 5-year old Tejas Tiwari is world's youngest player with FIDE rating
  • Country:
  • India

The youngest FIDE rated player in the world is India's Tejas Tiwari, who achieved the feat at the tender age of five. Tejas has a FIDE standard rating of 1149.

The kindergarten student achieved his first rating (of 1149) at the first Late Dhiraj Singh Raghuvanshi Open FIDE rated chess tournament in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, FIDE said.

When Tejas was three-and-a-half-years old, he got interested in the sport watching his family members playing.

At the age of four, he started playing in district and state-level competitions and soon was competing in national-level events outside the state.

Tejas played his first FIDE-rated rapid tournament at the age of four years and three months. Since then, he has played various FIDE-rated events in 13 states of India.

He won first place in the Under-8 category in the Uttarakhand State open tournament in 2022.

Last year, he won the Under-5 category of the National School Championship in Bhubaneswar.

According to Sharad Tiwari, his father, who coaches him, Tejas practises two to three hours a day and aims to become a Grandmaster and world champion.

''He is a UKG student of Dikshant International School in Haldwani and practises 2-3 hours a day. His aim is to become a GM and world champion one day,'' Sharad told PTI. Sharad further said that Tejas has so far participated in five national championships.

FIDE, the international chess federation, said in a tweet: ''Meet Tejas Tiwari, the youngest FIDE-rated player! He is five years old and has a FIDE Standard rating of 1149! ''The Indian chess player got interested in chess by watching family members playing when he was three and a half years old. He understood how the game is played very quickly. At four, he started playing in district and state-level competitions, surprising people with his game. Soon, he was competing in national-level competitions outside the state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023