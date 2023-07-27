Left Menu

Great news for fans across India: PM Modi on Indian football teams' participation in Asian Games

It will also encourage upcoming talent in this sport. Meanwhile, Modi also tagged a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in which he said Amrit Sarovar, a divine blessing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds a unique place in our hearts.Sharing a video, Sarma had said, Witness the majestic elephants relishing a refreshing summer dip in one of these serene Sarovars at Singra in Kamrup.Responding to his tweet, Modi said, Delightful sight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:51 IST
Great news for fans across India: PM Modi on Indian football teams' participation in Asian Games
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the confirmation of Indian men's and women's football teams' participation in the upcoming Asian Games as great news for the fans of the sport in the country and said it will encourage upcoming talent.

The Indian men's and women's football teams are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the selection criteria.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier refused to clear the Indian football teams for the Asian Games on the ground that they were not ranked among the top 8 teams in Asia.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) then appealed to the Sports Ministry to allow the men's and women's sides to take part in the event with national senior team head coach Igor Stimac also seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

Tagging a tweet on the development by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, Modi said, ''Great news for football fans across India! It will also encourage upcoming talent in this sport.'' Meanwhile, Modi also tagged a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in which he said Amrit Sarovar, a ''divine blessing'' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds a unique place in our hearts.

Sharing a video, Sarma had said, ''Witness the majestic elephants relishing a refreshing summer dip in one of these serene Sarovars at Singra in Kamrup''.

Responding to his tweet, Modi said, ''Delightful sight. In addition to water conservation and community participation, Amrit Sarovars are also ensuring harmony with those we share our planet with.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023