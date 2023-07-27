Left Menu

Pakistan dominates ICC World Test Championship table with series sweep vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan consolidated its top spot in the 2023-24 ICC World Test Championship table after a a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka on Thursday. India remained second in the WTC table with 16 points following a 1-0 series triumph over the West Indies.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:04 IST
Pakistan consolidated its top spot in the 2023-24 ICC World Test Championship table after a a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first Test at Galle, while they emerged an innings and 222-run winner in the second Test at Colombo. With this series win, Pakistan has accumulated 24 points from the two Tests, while its point percentage stays at 100%. Pakistan will next face Australia in an away series which features three Tests. India remained second in the WTC table with 16 points following a 1-0 series triumph over the West Indies. India's point percentage is 66.67%.

Current WTC champions by Australia is at third (26 points - 54.17%), England at fourth (14 points - 29.17%) and West Indies at fifth (4 points - 16.67%). The final of the present cycle will be played in June 2025 between the top two nations in the table at Lord's in London.

