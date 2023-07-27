Left Menu

Rugby-Italian trio ruled out of World Cup

Fullback Edoardo Padovani is among three Italian players who have been ruled out of this year's Rugby World Cup, coach Kieran Crowley said on Thursday. “But he should be ready for our warm-up game against Romania,” said Crowley. Italy take on the Romanians on Aug. 19 in their penultimate warm-up before the World Cup.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:34 IST
Rugby-Italian trio ruled out of World Cup
  • Country:
  • Italy

Fullback Edoardo Padovani is among three Italian players who have been ruled out of this year's Rugby World Cup, coach Kieran Crowley said on Thursday. Flyhalf Leonardo Marin and hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi will also miss out after doctors said they would not be ready in time but key player Ange Capuozzo is expected to recover for the tournament, which starts in France on Sept 8.

Dazzling fullback Capuozzo, who suffered a shoulder injury in April, misses out on Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland at Murrayfield and will not be considered for the international against Ireland in Dublin next week. "But he should be ready for our warm-up game against Romania," said Crowley.

Italy take on the Romanians on Aug. 19 in their penultimate warm-up before the World Cup. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023