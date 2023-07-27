Formula E: Jake Hughes clocks 218.71 kmph, sets new indoor land-speed record
Jake Hughes, driving GENBETA, a Formula E electric race car, broke the indoor land-speed world record with a top speed of 218.71 kmh, setting a new mark in the Guinness World Records title. The existing land-speed record was 165.2 kmph, set in February 2021. Hughes of Britain, who was driving for the McLaren Formula E Team, went head to head against Lucas di Grassi of the Mahindra Racing team in the 'Duels' format. Both Hughes, who was racing in his first season of Formula E, and Di Grassi were using a similar GENBETA car. Di Grassi gave a close fight to Hughes, clocking 218.18 kmph.
