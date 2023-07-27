Cricket-Brook falls short of century as Australia take upper hand

England's Harry Brook fell short of century as Australia seized the upper hand on the opening day of the fifth and final Ashes test on Thursday, reducing the hosts to 250 for seven at tea.

Brook had led a counter-attack after England had slipped to 73-3 after being put in to bat in helpful bowling conditions. But he fell for 85 as England lost four wickets for 28 runs on a gloomy day at The Oval with the floodlights switched on.

With the Ashes already retained by Australia following the rain-marred contest at Old Trafford last week, the visitors, who lead 2-1, are seeking a first series win in England since 2001. England, on the other hand, have a score to settle after being denied victory in Manchester when only 30 overs were possible on the last two days with Australia in deep trouble.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss, having lost the previous four of the series, and not surprisingly opted to put England into bat on a grey and humid morning. Also unsurprising was the way in which England's openers, Ben Duckett in particular, went about their business, scoring at virtually a run a ball in the opening hour.

Duckett struck Mitchell Stark for two boundaries in the fifth over, then flat-batted an 85mph Josh Hazelwood delivery to the ropes in the next over, almost cutting fellow opener Zak Crawley in half at the non-striker's end. He had a let-off on Cummins' first ball of the day when he slashed at a wide one to first slip but David Warner spilled a routine catch. Crawley was then dropped by Steve Smith in Mitchell Marsh's first over, although it was a sharp chance.

The missed opportunities were not too costly for Australia as Alex Carey gloved a catch after Duckett had guided a Marsh ball down the leg side, the decision being given after a DRS review. Crawley went for 22, getting a thick leading edge to a full-length delivery from Cummins that veered back in, Smith holding on for a record 55th catch in Ashes series.

When Joe Root chopped on to Hazlewood in the 16th over having made only five, England were reeling and Brook was dropped by keeper Carey on five off Cummins. Brook made the most of his reprieve with a flurry of attacking strokes, making 48 off 41 ball before lunch.

His fifth boundary brought up England's 100 and with lunch looming he cut loose, thumping Mitchell Starc for successive fours before clearing the ropes with a six over fine leg. Brook and Moeen Ali, who was struggling with a leg injury, continued the assault after the interval with one Cummins over going for 19 runs, including a Moeen six over mid-wicket.

Off-spiner Todd Murphy's second ball was dispatched to the boundary by Moeen. Then the England wheels came off as they slumped from 183-3 to 212-7. Moeen was bowled for 34 by Murphy, swiping across the line to end a 111-run fourth-wicket stand before Ben Stokes (3) had his off stump flattened by deadly ball from Starc and Jonny Bairstow (4) played on to a ball by Hazlewood.

Brook then tried to thrash Starc to the boundary but only succeeded in edging to Smith who took a sharp catch. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood steadied the ship to take England to the interval with no further loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)