Rugby-Argentina coach Cheika makes five changes for Springbok clash

Argentina will have a new look backline with the return of Santiago Chocobares at centre as coach Michael Cheika makes five changes for their final Rugby Championship fixture against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday. Cheika had been expected to largely keep the same team that snatched a late 34-31 victory against Australia in Sydney last time out, but has opted to give several other players a run.

Juan Cruz Mallia takes over at fullback from Emiliano Boffelli, who is also the regular goal-kicker, meaning those duties will likely fall to flyhalf Santiago Carreras. Mateo Carreras switches wings to replace Rodrigo Isgro on the right side, while Juan Imhoff comes in on the left to make up the back three.

There is also a change at inside centre where Chocobares replaces Jeronimo de la Fuente for his first test since 2021, and Lautaro Bazan Velez comes in at scrumhalf for Gonzalo Bertranou. The forward pack is largely the same, with the only change a first test start for Lucas Paulos in the place of the injured Matias Alemanno.

The front row of props Francisco Gomez Kodela and Thomas Gallo will be either side of captain Julian Montoya, while Tomas Lavanini partners Paulos at lock. Juan Martin Gonzalez is at number eight and makes up the back row with loose-forwards Santiago Grondona and Pablo Matera.

Argentina and hosts South Africa can still win the Rugby Championship but the South Americans would need a massive win for Australia over New Zealand in Melbourne and a big win against the Springboks themselves to stand a chance. It is more likely that both teams will use the fixture to fine-tune for the Rugby World Cup in France, which starts in September. They are due to meet again in a warm-up match in Buenos Aires on Aug. 5.

Argentina team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Mateo Carreras, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7-Santiago Grondona, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Lucas Paulos, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Augustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Lucas Paulos, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni

