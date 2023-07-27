Cricket-England all out for 283 in first innings v Australia
Australia bowled England out for 283 in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Thursday. Chris Woakes was the last man out for a run-a-ball 36, caught on the boundary by Travis Head off the bowling of Mitchell Starc who ended up with four for 82.
Australia bowled England out for 283 in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Thursday.
Chris Woakes was the last man out for a run-a-ball 36, caught on the boundary by Travis Head off the bowling of Mitchell Starc who ended up with four for 82. Harry Brook was England's top scorer with 85 off 91 balls with opener Ben Duckett the next-highest with 41.
England must win the match to avoid a first home series loss to Australia since 2001. Australia, who lead 2-1, have already retained the Ashes after being saved by the rain at Old Trafford last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I'm desperate to be part of next week: England's Chris Woakes on his place in Fourth Ashes test
Chris Woakes 'desperate' to play 4th Ashes Test after making match-winning contribution at Headingley
Cricket-Australia's Harris expects Warner to play at Old Trafford
Ashes: James Anderson back in England XI for Old Trafford Test against Australia, replaces Ollie Robinson
“You have to play a spinner in a Test match, Old Trafford especially”: Todd Murphy ahead of fourth Test