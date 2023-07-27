Sports News Roundup: LeBron James thanks fans for love after son's cardiac arrest; Team spirit pays off as Nigeria rise above off-field woes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev, Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury

World number three Daniil Medvedev and Australia's Nick Kyrgios have withdrawn from the U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Washington due to injury, organisers said on Wednesday. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in 2021, has five titles this year with triumphs in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. The 27-year-old Russian reached the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this month, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Soccer-Team spirit pays off as Nigeria rise above off-field woes

Low expectations and a bitter pay dispute followed Nigeria to the Women's World Cup but team spirit trumped off-field woes on Thursday as the Super Falcons breathed life into their tournament with a stunning win over co-hosts Australia. Weeks before the World Cup's kick-off, coach Randy Waldrum complained bitterly about unpaid wages for himself and his players, and a lack of resources to prepare his team properly.

NBA-LeBron James thanks fans for love after son's cardiac arrest

LeBron James thanked fans on Thursday for their love and prayers for his son Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer went into cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to hospital where he was placed in intensive care.

MLB roundup: Benches clear, Rangers slam Astros

Marcus Semien went 3-for-3 with a homer prior to his ejection in the fifth inning and Adolis Garcia capped a seven-run deluge with a grand slam that same frame as the Texas Rangers averted a series sweep with a 13-5 pummeling of the host Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Rangers extended their lead in the American League West to two games over the Astros by inflicting massive two-out damage in the fourth and fifth innings, first against Houston ace Framber Valdez (8-7), and then off reliever Seth Martinez.

Swimming-Chalmers and Marchand on fire, McIntosh defends world title

Australia's Kyle Chalmers set a blistering pace towards the end to win gold in the blue riband men's 100 metres freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships while Frenchman Leon Marchand and Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh also excelled on Thursday. Chalmers won in 47.15 seconds and Jack Alexy of the United States surprised a stacked field to take silver, 0.16 seconds behind the winner. Frenchman Maxime Grousset grabbed bronze ahead of China's Pan Zhanle.

Soccer-Encarnacao shines as Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 for first World Cup win

Portugal's Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and set up the other in a 2-0 win over fellow Women's World Cup debutants Vietnam, sending the Southeast Asian side out of the tournament at Waikato Stadium on Thursday. Portugal coach Francisco Neto made seven changes to the team that lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in their Group E opener and the decision paid off as first-half goals from Encarnacao and Francisca Nazareth earned them a first ever World Cup win.

Motor racing-Hamilton trusts in FIA over Belgian GP safety

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he trusted Formula One's governing body to ensure drivers were safe if bad weather disrupts this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. The race comes after 18-year-old Dutch racer Dilano van't Hoff died in a wet race at Spa in early July, his crash carrying echoes of French F2 driver Anthoine Hubert's fatal accident in 2019.

Soccer-Champions United States held 1-1 by Dutch in World Cup thriller

A second-half goal from co-captain Lindsey Horan allowed the United States to battle back for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling Women's World Cup Group E match on Thursday. The fiercely fought re-run of the 2019 final lived up to its billing as the Dutch enjoyed the ascendancy in the first half before hanging on when the Americans found their groove in the second.

Soccer-Nigeria shock hosts Australia 3-2 at Women's World Cup

Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts' tournament hopes on thin ice and home fans reeling. Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond's opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Soccer-US has yet to produce their best at World Cup, says coach

The United States have yet to produce their best performance at the Women's World Cup, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Thursday, after the Netherlands held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their second match of the tournament in Wellington. Co-captain Lindsey Horan powered a terrific header into the net to level the affair in the second half and save the four-times champions from outright embarrassment after not putting up much of a fight early on in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)