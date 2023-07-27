Manush shocks world No.17 Quadri to guide Puneri Paltan into semis of UTT

Rising star Manush Shah produced the biggest upset of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 as he stunned world No.17 Quadri Aruna to help Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba 10-5 and reach the semifinals here on Thursday. Puneri Paltan reached the last four stage of the league with 38 points, while U Mumba crashed out with 33 points. The Vadodara boy, who is ranked 133 in the world, extended his brilliant show in the first match (men's singles) of the last league stage tie as well to clinch a thrilling 2-1 win against Quadri and give his franchise a perfect start. The Puneri Paltan player began the match with a positive intent as he used his sparkling forehand shots to unsettle Quadri and took the first game 11-7. The Nigerian player came back to win the second game 11-8 and took the match to the decider. The third game went down to the wire as the young Indian gave his all to win the decider 11-8 and complete a remarkable victory. Puneri Paltan further extended their lead to 4-2 after Hana Matelova beat Lily Zhang 2-1 in the second match of the tie. Lily took the first game 11-7 before Hana won the second game against the USA player through a golden point. The world No.28 looked in trouble in the third game as well as Hana won the decider 11-8. Manush and Hana then defeated Manav Thakkar and Lily 2-1 to take the tie score to 6-3 in favour of Puneri Paltan. Manav faced defeat in the fourth match (men's singles) of the tie as well as world No.21 Omar Assar defeated the Indian 2-1 (8-11 11-8 11-5) to complete a remarkable victory for Puneri Paltan. The last match of the tie went in the favour of Archana Kamath of Puneri Paltan who beat Diya Chitale 2-1 (8-11 11-10 11-5).

