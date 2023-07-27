India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in first ODI

India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on Thursday.

Ishan Kishan top-scored with a 46-ball 52 as India chased down the small target of 114 with 163 balls to spare.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 12 and 16 respectively. Earlier, India bowled West Indies out for 114 runs in just 23 overs.

Sent in to bat, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with skipper Shai Hope (43 off 45 balls) being the top scorer. For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) accounted for three batters. Debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22), Hardik Pandya (1/17) and Shardul Thakur (1/14) also chipped in with a wicket each. Brief Scores: West Indies: 114 all out in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43; Kuldeep Yadav 4/6, Ravindra Jadeja 3/37).

India: 118 for 5 in 22.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 52, Gudakesh Motie 2/26).

