Larry Nassar victims sue Michigan State for withholding documents

A lawsuit filed on Thursday by former Michigan State University athletes victimized by Larry Nassar alleges that its trustees voted in secret to withhold thousands of documents related to the disgraced team doctor in violation of state law. "We contend that board members made a behind-closed-doors secret decision not to release the records in blatant violation of the Open Meetings Act," Azzam Elder, a lawyer for the victims, said in a statement.

ATP roundup: Germany's Daniel Altmaier pulls off upset at Hamburg

Germany's Daniel Altmaier cashed in his home-court advantage to pull off a convincing 6-2, 6-2 upset of No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Altmaier had seven aces and won 23 of his 27 first-serve points (85.2 percent) as he overcame the seventh-ranked player in the world in one hour, 15 minutes to reach his second tour-level quarterfinal of the season.

Tennis-Medvedev, Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury

World number three Daniil Medvedev and Australia's Nick Kyrgios have withdrawn from the U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Washington due to injury, organisers said on Wednesday. Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in 2021, has five titles this year with triumphs in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. The 27-year-old Russian reached the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this month, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

NBA-Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac arrest

LeBron James thanked fans for their love and prayers for his son Bronny, who was released from hospital on Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. The 18-year-old son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer went into cardiac arrest on Monday and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was placed in intensive care.

Olympics-IOC bans Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad for three years, refuses to recognise OCA election

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has been banned for three years over his alleged involvement in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) elections, after the International Olympic Committee approved recommendations issued by its ethics body. A former OPEC secretary-general, Sheikh Ahmad was already self-suspended as a member of the IOC after being convicted by a Swiss criminal court of forgery in 2021, following which he also stepped down as president of the OCA.

Motor racing-Hamilton trusts in FIA over Belgian GP safety

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he trusted Formula One's governing body to ensure drivers were safe if bad weather disrupts this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. The race comes after 18-year-old Dutch racer Dilano van't Hoff died in a wet race at Spa in early July, his crash carrying echoes of French F2 driver Anthoine Hubert's fatal accident in 2019.

Soccer-No guarantee Kerr will be Australia's saviour at home World Cup

Australia sorely missed Sam Kerr's leadership and finishing in their shock defeat by Nigeria but there is no guarantee the co-hosts' skipper will be back to save their Women's World Cup campaign against Canada. A point behind leading Nigeria and Canada in Group B, Australia will likely need victory over the North Americans in their final match on Monday to stave off a disastrous exit and reach the knockout phase.

Soccer-Milan sign Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal

AC Milan have signed Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze from LaLiga side Villarreal on a five-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old has joined the Rossoneri for a contract worth about 20 million euros ($22.00 million) plus eight million euros in add-ons, according to Italian media.

WTA roundup: 19-year-old reaches Hamburg semis in tour debut

German 19-year-old Noma Noha Akugue rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan to continue a storybook run to the semifinals in her WTA debut at the Hamburg European Open on Thursday in Germany. Noha Akugue had leads of 3-1 and 4-3 before Trevisan fought back to win two games and take a 5-4 lead. Noha Akugue then broke Trevisan's serve in the 10th game of the set and wouldn't lose a game the rest of the way, finishing the job in two hours and 42 minutes.

Soccer-US has yet to produce their best at World Cup, says coach

The United States have yet to produce their best performance at the Women's World Cup, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Thursday, after the Netherlands held them to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their second match of the tournament in Wellington. Co-captain Lindsey Horan powered a terrific header into the net to level the affair in the second half and save the four-times champions from outright embarrassment after not putting up much of a fight early on in the match.

