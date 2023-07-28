Left Menu

Soccer-TUC to employers: Be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on Lionesses

Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams," TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in a release. "Our Lionesses inspired the nation with their historic Euros win (in 2022)," said Nowak, an England and Everton supporter.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 06:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 06:59 IST
Soccer-TUC to employers: Be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on Lionesses

Britain's Trades Union Council has issued a plea to employers: be flexible with employees keen to cheer on England at the Women's World Cup.

"The Women's World Cup is a landmark sporting event. Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams," TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in a release. "Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams." The European champions take on Denmark in their second game of the World Cup at 9:30 a.m. BST (0830 GMT).

The TUC suggested arranging a location on company premises for staff to watch the game; allowing staff to work flexible hours, either coming in early or later to finish shifts; and being flexible with annual leave requests. "Our Lionesses inspired the nation with their historic Euros win (in 2022)," said Nowak, an England and Everton supporter. "Employers shouldn't score an own goal by acting like kill-joys.

"Bosses should try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home — and give employees the flexibility to make the time back after the game." Brazil's government has pushed back start times to allow public employees to watch their national team's matches. If kick-off is 8 a.m., for example, employees can report to work at noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
2
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
4
Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Design Award India 2024

Celebrating Innovation & Design Excellence, Lexus India announces Lexus Desi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023