Britain's Trades Union Council has issued a plea to employers: be flexible with employees keen to cheer on England at the Women's World Cup.

"The Women's World Cup is a landmark sporting event. Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams," TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in a release. "Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams." The European champions take on Denmark in their second game of the World Cup at 9:30 a.m. BST (0830 GMT).

The TUC suggested arranging a location on company premises for staff to watch the game; allowing staff to work flexible hours, either coming in early or later to finish shifts; and being flexible with annual leave requests. "Our Lionesses inspired the nation with their historic Euros win (in 2022)," said Nowak, an England and Everton supporter. "Employers shouldn't score an own goal by acting like kill-joys.

"Bosses should try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home — and give employees the flexibility to make the time back after the game." Brazil's government has pushed back start times to allow public employees to watch their national team's matches. If kick-off is 8 a.m., for example, employees can report to work at noon.

